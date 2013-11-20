Newsvine

Leo of Mars

 

About Martian Ethnologist/Sociologist Articles: 9 Seeds: 84 Comments: 112 Since: Feb 2006

Movie Review: 'The Last Days on Mars' | Blogcritics

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Leo of Mars View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONBlog Critics
Seeded on Wed Nov 20, 2013 11:22 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Based on Sydney J Bounds’ 1975 short story,The Animators, the film focuses not on landing on Mars, but on the crew’s last day of a six-month mission. After six-months, a lot of things have begun to break, including the crew’s nerves. And that is what makes this movie special – its examination of the human psyche under pressure.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor