Based on Sydney J Bounds’ 1975 short story,The Animators, the film focuses not on landing on Mars, but on the crew’s last day of a six-month mission. After six-months, a lot of things have begun to break, including the crew’s nerves. And that is what makes this movie special – its examination of the human psyche under pressure.
Movie Review: 'The Last Days on Mars' | Blogcritics
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Wed Nov 20, 2013 11:22 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment