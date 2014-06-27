Film Distribution Workshop with Gravitas | Blogcritics

My article Film Distribution Workshop with Gravitas is an Editor's Pick on Blogcritics!

Putting their motto — “Don’t just make a film, get people to see it” — to work, Ted and Courtney Balaker ofFree Minds Distribution held a workshop at Reason-TV Studio on creating a distribution plan for a film. They brought together screenwriter/producer Wes Kemp and distribution guru Melanie Miller of Gravitas Venturesin front of an audience of LA filmmakers.

Ted introduced Melanie first. “We’re very lucky to have Melanie Miller with us. As a Vice President at Gravitas Ventures she is responsible for distributing 500 films per year, reaching 100 million homes in North America.”