Anthem Film Festival – Yes, the NSA is Listening | Blogcritics

Although Snowden garnered all the headlines, he is only one of a string of people who have revealed the constitutionally questionable activities of our nation’s spy agencies. In Before Snowden: Behind the Curtain,filmmakers Bill and Tricia Owen interview former NSA employees who have revealed the agency’s spying activities targeting Americans.

The film, which is not yet in distribution, was shown July 9, during theAnthem Film Festival, part of 2014 FreedomFest in Las Vegas, a libertarian gathering which bills itself as “The World’s Largest Gathering of Free Minds.”