Newsvine

Leo of Mars

 

About Martian Ethnologist/Sociologist Articles: 9 Seeds: 84 Comments: 112 Since: Feb 2006

Anthem Film Festival – Yes, the NSA is Listening | Blogcritics

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Leo of Mars View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONBlog Critics
Seeded on Fri Jul 11, 2014 9:48 AM
Discuss:

Although Snowden garnered all the headlines, he is only one of a string of people who have revealed the constitutionally questionable activities of our nation’s spy agencies. In Before Snowden: Behind the Curtain,filmmakers Bill and Tricia Owen interview former NSA employees who have revealed the agency’s spying activities targeting Americans.

The film, which is not yet in distribution, was shown July 9, during theAnthem Film Festival, part of 2014 FreedomFest in Las Vegas, a libertarian gathering which bills itself as “The World’s Largest Gathering of Free Minds.” 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor