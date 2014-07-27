Many film festivals have a theme or a focus; for instance, Asian, comedy, gay/lesbian, environment, or, in the case of the Anthem Film Festival, libertarian. When you go to a film festival in which the theme reflects your views, as Anthem does mine, you don’t expect to have your ideas challenged. Yet, two of the documentaries at this festival caused my brain to do a reboot.
Anthem Film Fest: Mind Reboot | Blogcritics
