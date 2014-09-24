Movie Review: 'Motivational Growth' | Blogcritics

Newsvine

Movie Review: 'Motivational Growth'

Motivational Growth could be performed as a stage play, if it wasn’t for that heads-blowing-up thing. Written and directed by Don ThackerMotivational Growth takes us into the twisted mind and apartmentof Ian Folivor, played by Adrian DiGiovanni. Ian hasn’t left his apartment in 62 weeks. Then his 1960s era TV goes on the fritz, and his world goes crazy. Well, crazier.

