Newsvine

Leo of Mars

 

About Martian Ethnologist/Sociologist Articles: 9 Seeds: 84 Comments: 112 Since: Feb 2006

Movie Review: 'White Bird in a Blizzard' | Blogcritics

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Leo of Mars View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONBlog Critics
Seeded on Tue Oct 21, 2014 10:32 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

White Bird in a Blizzard, written and directed by Gregg Araki, adapted from a novel by Laura Kasischke, is like an ultra-realistic painting of a bloody car crash. You can almost smell the smoke and the blood. This is a film you can praise for its technical and storytelling virtuosity, without saying that watching it was an enjoyable experience.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor