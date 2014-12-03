Concert Review: Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival in Las Vegas, Oct. 3-5, 2014 (Starring Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert, and Jason Aldean) | Blogcritics

The Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival is a brand new event that took place in early October on the Las Vegas Strip. It featured an impressive list of stars including Dierks Bentley, Brantley Gilbert, Blake Shelton, his wife Miranda Lambert, and Jason Aldean. Organizers promise it will be an annual affair and took advantage of a new venue to give fans the combined down-home and on-the-strip experience.
