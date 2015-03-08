Newsvine

Leo of Mars

 

About Martian Ethnologist/Sociologist Articles: 9 Seeds: 84 Comments: 112 Since: Feb 2006

SXSW Preview: Film, Tech, and Kittens (also, Al Pacino, Ryan Gosling, Guillermo Del Toro, Molly Ringwald, and Robots) | Blogcritics

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Leo of Mars View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONBlog Critics
Seeded on Sun Mar 8, 2015 7:53 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Attending SXSW (pronounced South by Southwest), the annual Austin, Texas, technology, film and music festival should be on everyone’s bucket list. Imagine the largest film, music, and technology shows you’ve ever been to, combine them, then reimagine them as if they were produced by Michael Bay. Oh, and there’s a lot of free beer, too.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor