Movie Review: Arnold Schwarzenegger – Zombie's Father in 'Maggie' | Blogcritics

Blog Critics
Seeded on Fri May 1, 2015 5:46 PM
 Maggie is not your father’s Arnold movie or zombie movie for that matter. It is a touching examination of the relationship between a father and daughter under horribly stressful and deadly conditions.Who'd have thunk that the girl from "Little Miss Sunshine" would some day be playing a zombie? 

