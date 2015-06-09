Dances with Films Festival: Music, Movies, and Amazing Entertainment | Blogcritics

Short films are usually shown in blocks, often with a theme. The first of these at DWF was entitled “Down Beat: A Collection of Musical Stories.” The block contained one documentary, one performance music video, and nine concept music videos. All were good, and some were exceptional. My three favorites were Silver Girl, Dance with Me, and Alive to Possibility.
