Newsvine

Leo of Mars

 

About Martian Ethnologist/Sociologist Articles: 9 Seeds: 87 Comments: 112 Since: Feb 2006

Dances with Films Festival: Music, Movies, and Amazing Entertainment | Blogcritics

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Leo of Mars View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONBlog Critics
Seeded on Tue Jun 9, 2015 9:50 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Short films are usually shown in blocks, often with a theme. The first of these at DWF was entitled “Down Beat: A Collection of Musical Stories.” The block contained one documentary, one performance music video, and nine concept music videos. All were good, and some were exceptional. My three favorites were Silver GirlDance with Me, and Alive to Possibility.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor