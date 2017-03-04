Newsvine

Leo of Mars

 

About Martian Ethnologist/Sociologist Articles: 9 Seeds: 84 Comments: 112 Since: Feb 2006

SXSW 2017 Preview: Movies, and Music, and Beers, Oh My! | Blogcritics

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Leo of Mars View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONBlog Critics
Seeded on Fri Mar 3, 2017 10:02 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

2000 bands, over 100 films, trade shows on technology, convergence, gaming, art, music, and startups, and speakers on activism, artificial intelligence, branding, community building, creativity, design, leadership, storytelling, comedy, tech, virtual reality, and more. Speakers will include astronaut Buzz Aldrin, writer/producer/actor Bob Odenkirk, comedian and CEO of Nerdist Industries Chris Hardwick. Other than that, probably a kind of boring 11 days. Did I mention there was free beer?

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor