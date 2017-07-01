s Mr. Spock a libertarian? To find out you’ll need to attend this year’s FreedomFest and Anthem Film Festival, July 19-22, at the Paris Resort Las Vegas. Captain Kirk, a.k.a. William Shatner, will be there to help you navigate “The Free Enterprise” and answer this and other questions explored at the libertarian themed conference and film festival.
Interview: Anthem Film Festival Founder on William Shatner, Mr. Spock, and Liberty | Blogcritics
Seeded on Sat Jul 1, 2017 8:54 PM
